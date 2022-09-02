Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $486,000 Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.