Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $507,000 Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insperity were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 892.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

Insperity Price Performance

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $2,001,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,421 shares in the company, valued at $63,927,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,576 shares of company stock worth $6,727,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

