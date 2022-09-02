Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $508,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABR. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

