Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $514,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progyny were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Progyny by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

