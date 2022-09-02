Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $516,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,095 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.62. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

