Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in StoneCo by 1,964.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

