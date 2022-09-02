Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.