Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $165.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

