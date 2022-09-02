Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.