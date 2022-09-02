Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Constellium were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $71,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 152,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.