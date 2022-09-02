Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $401,000 Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

