Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $404,000 Investment in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AC Immune in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

