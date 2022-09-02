Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $432,000 Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

SSYS opened at $16.71 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $946.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

