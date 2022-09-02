Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of ANF opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

