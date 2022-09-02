Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,700 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

IONS opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.