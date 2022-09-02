Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,400 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $908.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

