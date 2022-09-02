Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arvinas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.9 %

ARVN stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

