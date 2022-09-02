Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,100 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tronox were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after buying an additional 694,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 1,095,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,353,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROX opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

