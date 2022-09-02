Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,400 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Granite Construction by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 773,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 79,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 196,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

GVA stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

