Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,500 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.44. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

