Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,500 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 11.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

