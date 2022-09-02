Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,800 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 143,536 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter.

AKR stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

