Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,200 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 651,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863 over the last ninety days. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

