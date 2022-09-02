Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,600 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Radware were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Radware by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.06. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

