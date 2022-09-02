Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,900 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Herbalife Nutrition

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

