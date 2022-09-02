Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,200 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arconic were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 109,060 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 153,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Down 0.7 %

Arconic stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.60. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.