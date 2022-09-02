Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,300 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

