Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,700 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,051,000 after acquiring an additional 224,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 930,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

