Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,800 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.