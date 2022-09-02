Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after buying an additional 253,479 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,897,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $102.43 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.



