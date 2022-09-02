Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $14,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $5,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $474.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.