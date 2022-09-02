Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 508,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 228,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,051,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,988 shares of company stock worth $873,714. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OM opened at $17.59 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

