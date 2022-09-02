Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.