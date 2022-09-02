HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TRX Gold (TSE:TNX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE TNX opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$171.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.