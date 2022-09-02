Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $20,223,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 129.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,594,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after buying an additional 899,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61,014.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 865,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 864,568 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

