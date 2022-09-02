Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

