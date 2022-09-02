Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 281,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

