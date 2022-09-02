Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $957.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 957 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 960 ($11.60), with a volume of 2498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($11.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,029.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,095.22. The company has a market cap of £838.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,155.56.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

