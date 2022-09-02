HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Up 3.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.65. Approximately 50,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 432,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.