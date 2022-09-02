Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 83,671.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

