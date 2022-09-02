Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.4 %

HUN opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

