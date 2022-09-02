iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JMP Securities

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of ICAD opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. iCAD has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

