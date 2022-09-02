Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ichor by 1,341.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.