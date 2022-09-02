ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $158.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.