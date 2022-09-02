IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $76,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 220,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in IDACORP by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.65 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

