IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $76,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

