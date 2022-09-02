IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

