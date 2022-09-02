iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,433,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 167,264 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,958,000 after buying an additional 455,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

