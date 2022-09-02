IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,135.93

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,135.93 ($13.73) and last traded at GBX 1,139 ($13.76), with a volume of 20381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,159 ($14.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,363.29.

IMI Cuts Dividend

About IMI

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.