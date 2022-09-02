Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 516.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 922,555 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 3,103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 461,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Innoviva by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 410,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 278,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 124,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.01 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $906.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

